CAA cancels licences of 17 PIA pilots, first officers

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has canceled the licenses of 17 pilots and first officers of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), according to a news channel’s report.

According to details, after the issue of suspicious licenses of pilots, the Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) licenses of 48 PIA pilots have been suspended without show cause notice while the pilots have been given two weeks to file their reply.

Sources said that PIA is in the process of firing the pilots after revoking their licenses.

The PIA had already grounded 17 pilots in 2019. The licenses of more than 160 pilots are under investigation.