Buzdar gets a pat on the back from Imran

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed satisfaction over the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar amid speculation that the prime minister was thinking to replace the chief minister.

In a meeting between the two, PM Imran reportedly appreciated the Punjab government’s measures for curbing the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts for the public.

The chief minister apprised the prime minister of the current situation of the supply of wheat and flour. He also briefed Imran about the pace of work on the projects in Balochistan being carried out with the cooperation of the Punjab government.

The meeting came in the backdrop of government officials dismissing news of Buzdar’s removal on the basis of “below-par” performance.

Recently, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan threw weight behind the Punjab CM, saying Buzdar has been performing his responsibilities with skills and ease.

Claiming that the international media has been commending Buzdar’s performance, Chohan said: “Buzdar is the only chief minister who has come to the forefront to serve the people of the country.”

Likewise, Information Minister Shibli Faraz had refuted reports of Buzdar being stripped from his position, saying that he is “going nowhere”.

However, two days ago, a local TV channel, citing sources, had aired the news that the chief minister is being removed.

Subsequently, senior analyst Sohail Warraich told a private news channel that interview-type meetings have been held to find a suitable replacement for the incumbent chief minister.

Warraich said that PM Imran was looking for a loyal chief minister, but one that delivers as well. “If a person is appointed on the premier’s behalf, chances are that he may belong to PTI.”

“Five names are being mulled over, and these [possible] candidates have been interviewed as well — without being informed that they were being considered for the position,” he said.

Despite PM Imran’s repeated support for the incumbent Punjab CM, Warraich said that stripping him of the position can be done easily.

Earlier, in January, Prime Minister Imran had outright refused to remove Buzdar, saying he knew who the conspirator behind the CM Punjab fiasco is.

While addressing a meeting of the PTI members of the Punjab Assembly, PM Imran said Buzdar would remain the Punjab CM and he will “not be removed at any cost”.

Prior to the premier’s remarks, in a meeting of the PTI’s core committee early this year, Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry had lashed out at Buzdar over the latter’s “failure to deliver”. He had also reportedly informed the premier that of the Rs350 billion allocated for Punjab’s development projects, the provincial government had only utilised Rs77 billion.

Chaudhry also accused the Punjab government of not disbursing the finance commission award to the districts. In response to the accusations, the premier directed the provincial government to release the award.