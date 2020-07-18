Balochistan relaxes coronavirus restrictions

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Saturday allowed businesses to operate from 9am to 10pm as it moved to relax social restrictions imposed to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference, Balochistan government’s spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said the decision was taken in view of declining cases in the province.

Shahwani thanked the people of the province for cooperating in following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and said that if they did so, there would be no surge in cases after Eid.

According to him, if cases continued to decline, the government will consider reopening schools, parks, marriage halls and dine-in services.

Shahwani said that during the past five days, 20 districts of the province have reported zero cases while Quetta has reported 103. “You can see that cases are declining,” he said.

However, he expressed concern that people had become reluctant to get themselves tested. “A reduction in cases does not mean you should not get yourselves tested otherwise it will show us false trends,” he cautioned.