Backward areas uplift top priority, says PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that development and prosperity in the backward areas of the country is among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

The prime minister stated this while talking to elected representatives from South Punjab here in the provincial capital on Saturday.

The prime minister regretted that in the past insufficient funds were allocated for South Punjab. He said that real development in the region cannot be achieved unless a separate finance commission is constituted.

Imran said work on the extended project of Greater Thal Canal is being started which will irrigate five districts of South Punjab. He said that all available resources will be utilised for the socioeconomic development in the country and efforts are being made to address issues being faced by the people.

A delegation of the members of National Assembly and Punjab Assembly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also called on the prime minister and apprised him of issues in their constituencies.

The prime minister on this occasion directed for the solution to the genuine problems and completion of all development schemes.