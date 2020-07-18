Another polio case surfaces in Balochistan

QUETTA: Another polio case was reported in Balochistan on Saturday, taking the tally to 15 in the ongoing year.

The case was reported in Chaman, where a 17-month-old girl was confirmed with the virus. Her samples were collected on June 5 and 6.

The parents of the affected girl were reluctant from administering anti-polio drops to their child, which led to contraction of virus by the girl.

Last week, the federal government had decided to launch a special anti-polio immunization campaign after the country so far recorded 58 cases of the disabling disease during the ongoing year.

According to sources, the immunization campaign would be launched in four provinces of the country, especially in the areas that have reported rising polio cases.

The campaign is titled a targeted response campaign and would begin from July 20.