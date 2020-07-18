Another Karachi doctor succumbs to coronavirus

KARACHI: Dr Umer Adnan, who was treating patients at Karachi’s Lyari General Hospital, succumbed to the coronavirus on Saturday, said the Sindh health department.

The health department said that the doctor contracted the virus a few days ago and died of it.

The deceased doctor’s brother is also being treated for Covid-19 at a private hospital.

The department said that the doctor’s wife and other acquaintances are also being tested for the presence of the virus.

It said that so far in Sindh, 25 doctors have fallen victim to the coronavirus.

Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus infections among healthcare workers, growing to over 6,000 nationwide from 5,000, according to the ministry of national health services data from last week.

The data showed that around 70 healthcare workers have succumbed to the virus in the line of duty — with the majority of deaths being recorded in Sindh.

Healthcare workers are on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak in the country and have in the recent past complained of an influx of patients at public hospitals and lack of protective gear to shield against the virus.