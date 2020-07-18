A review of the pandemic in South Asia

There has been much regional variation

Like the rest of the globe, the countries of South Asia are struggling hard to control the coronavirus disease whose fatalities crossed 300,000 worldwide and over 10,000 in four major countries of the region– India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The outbreak of this fatal virus in all the four countries was not on the same date. In India it first reported on 30 January 2020, in Pakistan on 26 February, in Bangladesh on 08 March and in Sri Lanka on 27 January. In comparison these countries are vastly dissimilar to each other in total population, population density, society, economy, but above all in capability and health management systems. All these variations make them capable or incapable in checking the spread of covid-19. Not to talk of the health system of underdeveloped or developing countries, the recent pandemic has exposed the health facilities and soundness of the superpowers’ and most developed countries of the European continent.

Originating in Wuhan, China, the covid-19 was first reported in India on January30, 2020,

and continuously remains on the rise, today being the highest number of cases in Asia. To check its spread India implemented its first phase of complete lockdown beginning on March 24 for the period of 21 days and the step affected 1.3 billion people of the country which was extended on April 14 till May 3 followed by a two-week extension up to May 17 with more relaxation in economic activities. The last phase of lockdown ended on 31 May with opening of all activities except in containment zones. Currently, the country is under unlock phase-1 which began on June 1, and will remain there till the end of the month. Presently, the unlock period has been divided into three stages- first from June 1, second from July 1 and the third from August 1. The Government of India desires to open all activities in a phase-wise manner according to the situation of the coronavirus.

To check the entry of the coronavirus, even before the confirmed case on 21 January, India began thermal screening of passengers arriving from China. In next month the testing extended to those coming from Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia. However, the cases increased in March, so the Government chalked out a detailed plan which included seven ministries which were asked to decide quarantine and treatment facilities. On 17 March the government requested all states to maintain social distancing, cancelled the leaves of central armed forces and a Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force was also set up. But despite lots of arrangements and preventive measures, four phases of lockdowns, confirmed cases rose to lakhs and death tolls in thousands. As of 17 July, in India there are 1,036,497confirmed cases of coronavirus with recorded deaths of 26,267 and 651,308 recovered. Its fatality rate is 2.53 percent against the 6.13 percent of global data.

In Pakistan, a student arrived the country from Iran was found positive on 26 February and less than a month by 18 March, the coronavirus had reached all four provinces, two autonomous territories and in federal territory of Islamabad with a total of 302 confirmed positive cases and only two fatalities. With the rise of confirmed cases in several provinces of the country, many of them, including Baluchistan, declared a health emergency and imposed a ban on public transport to check spread of the virus. Between 22 and 28 March, several provincial governments-imposed lockdowns in their territories and requested all concerned to help the covid-19 sufferers and laid emphasis on various precautionary measures, like social distancing, regular washing of hands, compulsory wearing of masks, use of hand sanitisers and prohibition of gatherings on religious or other occasions. Despite adopting all this, when cases kept on rising the federal government decided on April 14 to extend the country-wide lockdown by two weeks, but on April 24 it was further extended till May 9.

Earlier to this at the close of April, senior doctors in Pakistan and of foreign countries also urged religious leaders and the government as well not to open mosques in the period of Ramadan particularly because 80 percent of those attending would be in their 60s and 70s, the most vulnerable age group for covid-19. However, without getting any significant relief, when the number of infected people crossed 5,000 and death toll was above one thousand, the lockdown in the country ended on May 9. Although, initially the Government of Pakistan took a number of precautionary measures, like closing the international border with Afghanistan and suspension of international flights, the condition continued deteriorating further. As of July 17, there have been 259,999 confirmed cases with 183,737 recoveries and 5475 deaths.

Bangladesh was not isolated from the pandemic and the first confirmed case was reported on March 8. It remained low in March but began to increase in April. As of 17 July, the total number of confirmed cases were 199,357 with 108,725 recoveries and 2547 deaths. To check the pandemic the Government of Bangladesh decided to halt the on-arrival visas to the Chinese visitors. Further on 14 March visas for all countries were suspended to control the spread. Failing to curb the spread, when confirmed cases rose to eight on 17 March, the government ordered the closure of all schools and colleges till further order, but it was unsuccessful in implementing the closure of mosques as per guidance of the Islamic Council. It also declared 10 days nation- wide holiday (March 26- April-4), a step considered by the media as the “lockdown”.

On other fronts like precaution, testing, treatment, and economy the Government of Bangladesh also took measures to minimize the effects of the coronavirus. On April 4 the government issued an advisory to maintain social distancing and stay at home and the army was told to get it obeyed. In line, five days later on April 9, they the government imposed complete lockdown near the Rohingya camp and “No entry no exit” rule was implemented. To save the people from daily economic misery, the governments did not allow the garment factories to closue during the lockdown and also gave several stimulus economic packages for the help of common people.

The status of Covid-19 is better in Sri Lanka than in other South Asian countries and up to July 17 there were 2689 confirmed cases with the death of 11 people and 2012 recovered in the country. But despite the lower number of found cases it clamped a long curfew and almost lockdown situation on March 20 to May 11. Thereafter, the people were allowed to go office but wear mask and strictly maintain social distancing. Others alike, the Government of Sri Lanka also announced relief packages to help the poor people and boost the economy of the country.