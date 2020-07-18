250,000 stranded nationals repatriated since Covid-19 outbreak, Imran says

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the government of Pakistan has repatriated as much as 250,000 nationals who were stranded in different parts of the world due to the global suspension of air traffic.

In a tweet, the prime minister said his government has fulfilled its promise to bring home stranded citizens and workers despite the suspension of international travel, a measure adopted globally to curtail the pandemic.

Despite massive disruptions in global air travel, we have fulfilled our promise of bringing back stranded Pakistanis & our overseas workers.250,000 Pakistanis from around the world have been brought home. My govt will continue to support overseas Pakistanis in every way possible — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 18, 2020

Imran added that his government will continue to support expatriates “in every way possible”.

The government had resumed international flights in May, allowing all the airlines to operate outbound flights from all international airports of Pakistan except Gwadar and Turbat.