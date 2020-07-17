Wolf warriors

A brand new force of Chinese diplomats

China has made a tectonic shift to its decades old foreign policy. It has, under the rubric of “Wolf Warrior diplomacy”, adopted a brand new modus oprandi to deal with the foreign world which is hawkish and aggressive. It is diametrically opposed to almost all diplomatic niceties once fostered by China. This “wolf warrior diplomacy” has captured attention both home and abroad.

Wolf Warrior is the title of hugely successful patriotic action films, the first released in 215, featuring Rambo-like protagonists who fight enemies at home and abroad. A sequel that became China’s highest earning movie when released in 2017. Wolf Warrior 2 centred on a squad of PLA soldiers sent into an African country to rescue Chinese civilians. The film’s tagline was, “Even though a thousand miles away, whoever offends China will be punished.” At the end, the Chinese passport is displayed, accompanied by the message: Citizens of the PRC: When you encounter danger in a foreign land, do not give up! Please remember, at your back stands a strong motherland.

Here, the question arises whether the Chinese new diplomatic approach is paying her dividends or not. This new strategy is uniting China’s allies against it

Wolf warrior statecraft is an absolute antithesis of the diplomacy that China had been practicing for decades: keeping a low profile and working behind the scenes. This was enshrined in the 1980s by then-leader Deng Xiaoping, who said: “Hide your strength, bide your time, never take the lead.”

Nowadays, Bejing stands as the center of foreign criticism exclusively of xenophobic remarks due to the coronavirus pandemic, as countries, particularly the USA, increasingly view it as responsible for the spread of deadly pathogen. Moreover, China’s oppression of Uighurs, and suspicion of Huawei’s 5G infrastructure, have also been prime sources of tension.

In this milieu of scathing stricture, the wolf warrior’s counterblasts are helping China to assert its narrative abroad as well as rebut efforts made by its adversaries. Recent events vividly suggest that whenever any statement aimed at tarnishing the image of China comes, the wolf warriors quickly resort to the social media and float the counter arguments.

Two prominent proponents of wolf warrior diplomacy are Hua Chunying and Zhao Lijian, top spokesmen at China’s Foreign Ministry. In recent months, they have launched unfounded conspiracy theories and sneered at countries over their reactions to crises like the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

In March, as tensions between the USA and China continued to mount over the origins of COVID-19, Zhao tweeted a conspiracy theory. He said: “it might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan.” And as Black Lives Matter protests swept the USA, Hua also ramped up her attack on US leadership. In late May, Hua responded to the US State Department’s support for Hong Kong protesters by tweeting: “I can’t breathe.”

And in June, shortly after President Donald Trump sanctioned China over its oppression of Uighurs, Hua tweeted: “The US should enact an African American Human Rights Policy Act instead.”

However, Chinese wolf warrior diplomacy is not restricted only to the USA. Other countries are also not immune. One such example came in April, as France’s coronavirus cases were skyrocketing, when China’s embassy in Paris published an article alleging that nursing staff at French retirement homes had “abandoned their posts overnight, deserted collectively, leaving their pensioners to die of hunger and illness”. The claim was inflammatory and groundless. China later issued a rebuttal and deleted the post from the embassy’s site.

Additionally, An earlier wolf warrior move came in January 2019, when China’s ambassador to Canada accused it of “White supremacy “for detaining Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, arrested over claims she violated US sanctions on Iran.

This wolf warrior diplomacy is, without any doubt, getting approval and patronage in Bejing.

Zhao’s history of attacking the USA on the social media— which once prompted former National Security Advisor Susan Rice to call him a “racist disgrace”— earned him rapid promotion from China’s deputy chief of mission in Pakistan to deputy director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s information arm late last year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping even hand-wrote a memo to diplomats last year telling them to show more “fighting spirit.”

Moreover, the Chinese foreign Ministry said in March. “We will not attack unless we are attacked, but if we are attacked, we will certainly counterattack.”

Wolf warrior diplomacy is also aimed at scoring political points and stoking patriotism among its own citizens— both those at home and abroad. While commenting on Chinese wolf warrior diplomacy Allen Carlson, director of Cornell University’s China and Asia Pacific Studies program said: “China has more power than at any point before in its modern history. Xi is now experimenting with how to make use of such expanded capabilities.”At the same time … he has also created expectations within China that the country is already well along the path to national rejuvenation.”

A recent report noted that the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance– Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the USA– are drawing even closer together. That report follows an earlier that noted that Germany, Japan and France were also being inducted into a loose coalition against China.

It also appears that other coalitions are working in other ways to balance China. In the wake of China’s ban on Australian barley, for example, Australia made an agreement with India to sell its barley there. The two countries also agreed to provide greater access to each other’s military bases. That would appear to indicate a greater integration of the Quad coalition members– Australia, India, Japan and the USA.

The US is, simultaneously, ratcheting up the pressure against China, flying sorties over Taiwan, forcing a Taiwanese integrated circuit fabrication plant to terminate sales of computer chips to Huawei, etc. Also, the NATO Secretary-General, has warned against China’s increasing footprint in Europe. In the USA itself, apart from the various tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, President Trump is now targeting the export of expertise. He has restricted the entry of Chinese graduate students in the sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics, if they are believed to have any ties to the Chinese Communist Party, and intensified investigations into US scientists and academics believed to assist Chinese research efforts.

To cap it all, China’s aggressive diplomatic posture has, so far been a disaster for the country’s international image. It should, therefore, revisit her foreign policy and espouse smart power tactics of diplomacy to win over friends and to keep away the foes…