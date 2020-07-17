Two women injured in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: Two women were left injured after Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rakhchikri & Baroh Sector along LOC targeting civilian population,” the ISPR said in a tweet. The injured women are residents of Kirni and Gahi village.

The Indian Army has committed ceasefire violations at least 1,697 times in 2020 alone, the ISPR added.

Earlier this week, an elderly woman was wounded after Indian forces opened unprovoked fire across the LoC, the military’s spokesperson said.

According to ISPR, the “Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rakhchikri Sector along the LoC, targeting civil population.”

The CFV comes at a time when Pakistan has allowed Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav consular access for the third time. Pakistan has informed New Delhi about the decision and has also agreed to providing the consular access without the presence of security personnel.