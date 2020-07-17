Social distancing in college?

Turbat is among the most developed cities of Balochistan. The second largest city in Balochistan. But in entire Turbat there are just two colleges, one for boys and second one for girls. Many areas in Kech have no colleges at all. So, they migrate to Turbat for their education. Unfortunately, the plethora of students have made it hard to study. A single class contains 230 students. Even if the colleges reopen under strict SOPs, how would we maintain social distancing with this amount of students in a single class? The size of a single class would be the size of three rooms and often there were times when there were no more space for a single chair and students have been standing on door. These colleges are not really modernized to have echo system, mikes or projections. Sitting in behind is almost like not attending the class as one cannot hear what teacher is teaching. Thus, I request the concerned authorities to build more colleges in Turbat, so the education must not be just going to a rush.

Afroz MJ

Turbat