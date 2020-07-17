Shibli urges press officers to uphold Pakistan’s name in comity of nations

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday called upon the press officers to perform with commitment and devotion to uphold the name of motherland in the comity of nations.

He said this while addressing an orientation and sendoff ceremony for information group officers who had been posted in information sections of various Pakistan’s missions abroad.

The information minster said the country’s advancement in different fields, as a pre-requisite, required positive image building of Pakistan in international media.

Shibli said the information ministry had an important role to play in terms of projection of government’s initiatives and country’s image building. He said it should also play its role in fully addressing the challenges of modern times and keeping abreast of the latest media trends.

He asked the officers to equip themselves with the requisite know how and relevant media tools to promote and project the soft image of Pakistan at the international level.

He said the officers should be well-informed about national narrative on the key areas like Kashmir issue, war on terror, socioeconomic uplift of the society, care for the poor and needy, protection of the rights of minorities, youth development, so on and so forth.

The minister also emphasized the need to learn the language of the host country as it would provide an advantage to the officers to better serve the cause of the country.

The minister said the press officers posted to different missions must focus on countering propaganda against Pakistan through proactive engagement with media, think tanks, media organizations, social media activists, intellectuals, prominent personalities as it would help build positive image of the country.

Information Secretary Akbar Durrani congratulated the officers posted abroad and hoped that they would perform according to their best of abilities.