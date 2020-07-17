Pakistan allows Muharram processions with strict SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allowed devotees to hold Majalis and processions during Muharram as long as they strictly implement precautionary measures.

The decision was made in a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and Shia Ulema at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

The president hailed the role of religious scholars in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country during Ramzan and Eidul Fitr.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, in a statement, said that unanimous SOPs have been formulated in the light of proposals and will be sent to the provinces and ulema after approval of the National Command and Operation Centre.