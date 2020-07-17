NAB court directed to arrange indictment proceedings for Zardari on Aug 4

KARACHI: Accountability court in Islamabad on Friday has written a letter to registrar at Karachi branch for indictment of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Thatta water supply reference on August 4.

According to details, directives have also been forwarded to appoint judicial representative for identification of Zardari on the day of indictment.

The court has further ordered to arrange video-link proceedings for the former president and 13 other accused. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has also been tasked to ensure Zardari’s appearance on August 4 at any cost.

In December 2019, former president Zardari was released on medical grounds after an accountability court in Islamabad issued separate robkars [mandamuses] in the Park Lane Estate Company and the money laundering through fake bank accounts cases against him.

The charges in the latest case centre around allegations Zardari laundered vast sums of money through suspect bank accounts and companies.

NAB is conducting investigations in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict in the money laundering of billions through fake accounts case wherein it forwarded the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) report with directions to investigate and file references.

Zardari has repeatedly dismissed allegations he had a hand in the scheme. Never popular and always shrouded in controversy, Zardari — who was once jailed for 11 years for corruption — stepped down from the president s office in 2013. But he has continued to serve as co-chairman of the opposition PPP.