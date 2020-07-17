“Made by slave labor”

Nailing US proaganda

Despite the onslaught of covid-19, which has caused the meltdown of many economies and shaken the foundations of all, China saw its foreign trade rise 5.1 percent year on year in June, with exports and imports up 4.3 percent and 6.2 percent respectively. The country registered a better-than-expected foreign trade performance in the first half of the year, said Li Kuiwen, spokesman of the General Administration of Customs at a news conference.

Foreign trade of goods went down 3.2 percent year on year in the first half to 14.24 trillion yuan (about $2 trillion), narrowing by 1.7 percentage points compared with the decrease for the first five months. Following the turbulence in the first quarter, imports and exports of the second quarter showed signs of recovery and stability, and the exports have risen for three consecutive months, Li said.

During the January-June period, ASEAN remained China’s largest trading partner with trade up 5.6 percent year on year to 2.09 trillion yuan, accounting for 14.7 percent of China’s total foreign trade. Trade with the European Union and the USA decreased 1.8 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively, during the period, GAC data showed.

Combined trade with countries along the Belt and Road saw a slight decline of 0.9 percent year on year to 4.2 trillion yuan in H1, 2.3 percentage points lower than the country’s overall decrease in foreign trade. Exports of epidemic prevention supplies grew rapidly with sales of medicines and pharmaceutical products, and medical equipment expanding by 23.6 percent and 46.4 percent, respectively.

Noting that China’s exports and imports continue to face a grim and complicated situation in the second half of this year, Li said the country’s foreign trade is resilient and has more leeway. He assured that more efforts will be made to ensure stable and high-quality foreign trade.

Despite this salutary performance, some countries chose to deride China with snide comments, most of them unwarranted. An impression is being created that products emanating from China are “made by slave labour”. The official account of US diplomatic missions in China retweeted in Chinese the post that “Many products made in China are made by slave labor. Every business should scrub its supply chain to ensure it’s not profiting from the Chinese Communist Party’s human rights abuse of Uyghurs in Xinjiang”. The words came with a picture showing a fabric label that reads “made by slave labor in China”.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying, when asked to comment on the issue at the daily morning briefing, she responded that it was posted first by the spokesperson of the US State Department and retweeted by the US Embassy and Consulates in China. She added that the USA unscrupulously jumped at this shoddily-made photoshopped picture to discredit China. Hua reiterated that China firmly opposes anyone using this to tarnish China’s name. She asserted that the USA should be condemned and held accountable for such egregious acts. She opined that the propaganda campaign once again proves that for some people in the USA, nothing is not up for use in its fanatic bid to attack and smear China.

Hua reaffirmed that the false accusations made by the USA on Xinjiang are among the biggest lies of this century. In the past 40 years, the Uighur population in Xinjiang has increased from 5.55 million to 11.68 million, more than doubling in the past four decades. She asked if this is “genocide” claimed by the US? She informed that there is one mosque for every 530 Muslims in Xinjiang, and the total number of mosques in China is more than ten times that in the USA. Is this “religious oppression” claimed by the USA? I also have some Uighur friends who I know are very happy in Xinjiang, breathing freely and enjoying their life.

Last summer I took a trip to Gansu and then traveled by road from Lanzhou to Gannan along the beautiful and newly completed highway under the BRI project. It was remarkable to observe that for most of the way, till we entered the Gannan Tibetan Autonomous territory, we were greeted with gleaming golden domes of mosques situated every two to three kilometers. There are over 2500 mosques in Gansu, catering to its population of 1.35 million Muslims belying the western propaganda that China is suppressing Islam.

The journey to Xinjiang was undertaken via modern high-speed train from Turpan. The visit to Turpan vocational training center was an eye-opener. Contrary to Western propaganda, it is not a concentration camp but offers minor offenders the chance to learn new skills along with courses in Law, the Chinese Constitution and Language. The positive body language of the participants depicted their happiness and well-being. The participants dwell in the training centres during working days and return home to spend weekends with their families.

Turpan is an amazing city with Karez systems, historical sites and modern sprawling buildings.

Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, too now presents a skyline of lofty skyscrapers and stylishly designed buildings. A visit to the Xinjiang Exhibition on Major Incidents of Violent Terrorist Attacks was traumatizing because of the extent of loss to human lives and property graphically depicted.

A seminar with renowned Chinese experts from Xinjiang University and Academy of Sciences was very informative as it highlighted the extent of the threat from extremism and terrorism and the various steps the Chinese government has taken to protect the citizens from the three evils of extremism, terrorism and separatism. The Occident may be critical of the Chinese government’s approach but by issuing relevant white papers, China has taken cognizance of the perils and adopted adequate measures to eradicate the scourge of terrorism. Serious criminals are imprisoned, minor offenders are offered the chance to redeem themselves while developmental plans raise the quality of life of the underprivileged. A visit to the White Mosque informed that prayers, fasting and even aitekaf during Ramadan is well attended.

A tour of Xinjiang last year and the current visit presented stark contrasts. Last year there was no night life, the sidewalks along commercial centres were fenced, shoppers could only enter through security gates. Because of improved security conditions, the fences have been removed, at night we saw thousands of Chinese of all ages and minority groups dancing in the square. We used the newly installed Urumqi Metro, which is both modern and efficient. These are visible signs of tranquility returning to Xinjiang.

It is heartening to note that all 56 Chinese ethnic minorities are treated with policies of unification, common development opportunities, regional autonomy and are treated as equal citizens having the same rights. Nowhere did we find any evidence of the tarnishing accusation of “Made by Slave Labor”. Perhaps China’s detractors are employing the Chanakyan theme of “repeat a lie so often that it appears to be the truth.”