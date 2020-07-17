LHC directs DRAP to ensure supply of medicines in three days

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to ensure supply of medicines in three days for the treatment of patients suffering from coronavirus.

During the hearing, the court said that no one, even a federal minister, was getting the injection for treatment of the disease. Everyone is facing difficulties due to shortage of medicines, it remarked.

The court strictly ordered the concerned department to provide medicines to the hospitals. “We cannot be silent on this matter,” the judge stated.

The reaction came after Pakistan confirmed 49 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 259,999. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,475 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) 2,085 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad.

Till now 110,068 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 89,023 in Punjab, 31,486 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 11,385 in Balochistan, 14,454 in Islamabad, 1,775 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 1,808 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Furthermore 2,059 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,922 in Sindh, 1,124 in KP, 128 in Balochistan, 157 in Islamabad, 39 in GB and 46 in AJK.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,676,090 coronavirus tests and 23,907 in last 24 hours. 183,737 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,895 patients are in critical condition.