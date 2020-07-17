The PM has launched a ‘Kamyab Jawan’ program with a lot of publicity and fanfare. This program is geared toward providing low markup loans to young entrepreneurs between the ages of 21 and 45 to start businesses and projects. The government claims that the program will change the fate of the country by generating economic activity. Though it seems a well-intended and charming scheme, I am afraid it has all the ingredients of falling prey to corruption and scandals like similar programs launched by the governments in the past. Be it the Yellow Cab Scheme, CM/PM Youth Program, Laptop Scheme, or BISP, every program is supposed to change the fate of the country. However, every time these schemes end up changing the fates of a few pushing the country further into dismay. The rich, influential, and the powerful in this country have a way to misuse such schemes for personal amassment of wealth. They exploit poor and vulnerable people who qualify to get such loans, apply in their names, get the lion’s share giving them just a fraction. Therefore, every time, such initiatives fail only adding to the wealth of the corrupt and powerful. Even the Special Assistant to the PM, Dr. Sania Nishter acknowledged this in case of BISP were high ranking government officials benefited from the program in a big way by applying in fake names. Therefore, I request the PM to put in place a foolproof system that ensures merit and transparency. Involving the opposition in this initiative would further strengthen transparency. Otherwise, I am afraid this might be one more initiative that would fail and lead to corruption.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad