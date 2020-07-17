It may take more than a year to control Covid-19 in Pakistan: survey

Pakistan Islamic Medical Association and Gallup Pakistan published the results of a new survey on Friday according to which the respondents felt it may take more than a year to control the coronavirus in the country.

The 400 respondents of the survey — conducted by the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association and Gallup Pakistan — were doctors and those associated with the health profession.

In response to the question as to when the world will be able to control the pandemic, 55% responded by saying that it would take more than a year while 41% were of the view that the Covid-19 situation will be brought under control in a few months. Only 4% thought it would take a few weeks for the situation to be controlled throughout the world.

Sixty-six percent of the respondents urged the government to impose a lockdown till the situation did not improve. Four percent were of the view that the lockdown should be imposed till Eidul Azha while 8% thought it should be lifted immediately.

The survey’s results stated that 60% of the respondents, who were doctors, were not happy with the country’s response to the pandemic while 39% were satisfied.

Among those who expressed dissatisfaction with the response to the Covid-19 challenge, 65% are doctors were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Among the same provinces, 34% doctors were satisfied with the government’s response. In Sindh, 63% doctors said they were not happy with the government’s response while 34% were not.

In Punjab, 49% of the respondents said they were not happy with the way the crisis had been managed while 50% were satisfied.