Iran’s inclusion in CPEC, Afghan peace to benefit region: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Iran’s inclusion in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and peace in Afghanistan will benefit every country of the region.

In a statement on Friday, the foreign minister said that this is a jolt for India, and the opposition is criticising the Indian government.

The minister said that several Indian troops were killed and injured in a clash with China. He said that there is a tension between India and Nepal, and India-Bangladesh relationship warmth has also reduced.

Qureshi said that India wanted to isolate Pakistan, but it itself has been isolated. The foreign minister said that Pakistan provided India consular access to its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav on Thursday, but the Indian diplomats avoided talking to him. He said that India’s ill intentions have been exposed as it did not want access to its spy.