Indian troops martyr 3 more Kashmiri youngsters in Kulgam

ISLAMABAD: Indian troop, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youngsters in Kulgam district of occupied Kashmir on Friday.

The troops martyred the youth during a military operation in the area.

Meanwhile, the troops launched cordon and search operations in several areas of Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts.

On Thursday, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had reiterated for enhanced international monitoring and continued United Nations (UN) reporting on the human rights crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir to save lives, dignity and freedoms of Kashmiris.

In her media briefing in Islamabad she had said that the people of occupied Kashmir have been under illegal Indian occupation for over seven decades.

The spokesperson said that UN human rights machinery, in recent months, had highlighted India’s non-compliance with its international human rights obligations. She had said that nearly a dozen UN Special Rapporteurs have raised serious concerns over India’s consistent pattern of arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture, corporal punishment, extra-judicial killings, and physical and digital lockdown in occupied Kashmir.