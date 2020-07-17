Improving ties with South Asian states a priority, NA told

–Andleeb terms India biggest aggressor in region, says trade with neighbours went up 25pc after opening borders

ISLAMABAD: The lower house of the parliament was informed on Friday that improving bilateral relations with South Asian countries remains a priority of national foreign policy.

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas told the National Assembly (NA) during question hour that despite hostile Indian attitude, Pakistan took a milestone step by deciding to open the Kartarpur Corridor and released captured Indian pilot after Indian misadventure of Balakot as a peace gesture.

She said Pakistan wishes to resolve all outstanding issues with India including the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means. She, however, said that India must create an enabling environment for a result-oriented dialogue to take place.

The parliamentary secretary said that India wanted to isolate Pakistan at the international level, however, Pakistan significantly improved its relations with neighboring countries including Iran and Afghanistan over the last two years.

“We have reopened borders with Afghanistan and trade has witnessed an increase of twenty-five percent with the neighboring countries,” she said, adding that at present India is facing isolation due to various reasons. She added that India is the biggest aggressor in the South Asian region.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed informed the House that several new road infrastructure projects measuring 1700 kilometers have been approved for execution. He said that five major road projects will be executed under public-private partnership. He said the government is giving special importance to the construction of western route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The minister said that 95 per cent work has been completed on the metro bus project from Peshawar-Morr to New Islamabad International Airport. He said that the revised cost of the project is Rs13 billion and it is expected to be completed by next month subject to the arrival of necessary equipment from China.

Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum Khial Zaman said there is no shortage of petroleum products in the country. He said that the prices of petroleum products were enhanced as per the rising trends in the international market. “We are also working with oil market companies to enhance the storage capacity of petroleum products,” he said.

Minister for Power Omer Ayub laid before the House the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba (Flotation and Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that there is a plan to provide quality seeds to the farmers in order to enhance per acre yield of major crops such as wheat and cotton.

Winding up discussion on the government’s agriculture policy in the NA, he said that it will be ensured with the cooperation of the provincial governments that the farmers only use the approved seeds. He said enhancement of agriculture products will also enhance exports.

“It is also our effort to improve the canal system and on farm water management,” the minister said.

He said that the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam will go a long way in overcoming water shortages in the country.

Syed Fakhar Imam said that the government has approved a package for the agriculture sector under which the fertilizers will be given to the farmers on subsidised rates. “It is also our plan to provide subsidy to the farmers in the power bills of tube wells,” he said.

Regarding the prices of wheat flour, the minister said the prices of the commodity have stabilised in Punjab due to the releases made by the provincial government. He added that the government has also allowed the private sector to import the wheat.

The house has been adjourned to meet again on Monday at 4:00 pm.