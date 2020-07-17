FIA arrests manager of forex company accused of funding RAW

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested the manager of a money exchange company which is accused of providing financial help to agents of the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The anti-terrorism wing of the FIA arrested Yaseen, an accused linked to the international network of Hawala/Hundi operators during an operation in the city’s Saddar area.

The accused was allegedly distributing funds to RAW agents in Karachi.

According to the authorities, Yaseen was arrested after his whereabouts were revealed by the suspects who were apprehended by the FIA a day earlier.

According to the FIA, money was being provided to anti-state elements through a secret international network of Hawala/Hundi operators.

FIA officials said a laptop and mobile phone were recovered from the suspect’s possession, while raids are being carried out in search of other suspects linked to the Hawala/Hundi operators network.

Officials said that the details of the suspects have been provided to airports across the country.

The FIA on Wednesday arrested a suspect for committing targeted killings and being involved in bombings at the behest of RAW.

According to FIA officials, the suspect, identified as Zafar Khan, was a member of the Karachi fire brigade and had been in India for 14 months where he had received training and is an expert in making bombs and using advanced weapons.

Moreover, FIA officials said they had also arrested two members of a money exchange company who were allegedly part of a RAW sleeper cell. The two suspects were sending money to anti-state elements through Hawala and Hundi.

“Information of others involved in the activities have been sent to all the airports in the country,” officials said, adding that laptop, phones and guns were recovered from them.

A case has been registered against the suspects and an investigation is underway, officials added.