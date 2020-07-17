Coronavirus cases number around 290,000 in Islamabad, NIH survey suggests

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) estimates, based on a recent survey, that the number of coronavirus cases in Islamabad can be as high as 290,000 — much higher than the official tally of infections in the federal capital, which stands at 14,454.

For the survey, the NIH team visited seven areas of the federal capital: Chathar, Mohrian, Tarlai Khurd, Tamair, Kirpa, Kiri and Alipur.

The surveillance team took samples from 4,328 people, of which 626 people tested positive for Covid-19.

The survey revealed that people in the age group of 31-50 were most affected by the virus.

It also deduced that men had a two times higher rate of infections than women.

Meanwhile, according to data from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), only 14,400 people so far have been confirmed as coronavirus-positive in the capital.

In its conclusion and recommendations, the survey mentioned: “Calculated prevalence of Covid-19 is 14.5%, which depicts that the actual number of infected persons in Islamabad are 290,000”.

It further said that the most affected age group is ’30-60 years’, and that rural areas are most hard-hit.

The NIH recommended that conventional contact tracing and a ‘Test, Trace, and Quarantine’ strategy must be extended to coronavirus hotspots.

It further recommended that the most affected age groups should be conveyed ‘risk communication through social mobilisation’.