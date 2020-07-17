Buzdar clearly being groomed to become CM Baluchistan: analysts

Hot on the heels of earlier reports speculating a possible replacement of Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister of Punjab, a number of reports abound about the possible placement of Buzdar as the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

“He has been on a long tour of Balochistan,” says political analyst Sohail Warraich. “Why such an extremely long tour? Why is he even inaugurating projects there? It makes no sense till you try to put the pieces together.”

“I know people keep saying he is an awful CM Punjab, but he is going to be an even worse Baluchistan CM, being planted from Punjab,” continued Warraich. “Yes, I know, he has a claim to be ‘Baloch’, but that’s like calling Imran Khan a Pashtun. They’re Punjabis.”

“But then again, since the CM Baluchistan isn’t a position with much agency, he just might be a good choice,” said Warraich. “Meanwhile incumbent CM Jam Kamal is okay with it, as long as he is given any position with some actual power, which is why he is rumoured to be given the fisheries portfolio in the Punjab government.”

“The mysterious insistence by the PM to have someone whose name starts with Ain, is going to be played out on the people of Baluchistan now.”