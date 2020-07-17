Advanced metering system being introduced to control power pilferage, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Omar Ayub Friday told the upper house of the parliament that the government is introducing advanced metering infrastructure system to control power pilferage.

Responding to questions during the question hour, the minister said that a campaign has been started to check power pilferage across the country.

He said that distribution companies have been directed to control line losses. He said that efforts are being made to rehabilitate the transmission and distribution infrastructures to reduce technical losses. The minister said that the incumbent government has enhanced transmission of electricity from 18000MW to 23500MW in two years.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari told the House that the government is committed to curbing domestic child labour. She said that the ministry has introduced law to curb child abuse.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project of the country. He said that Pakistan will not accept any dictation from any country to decide its future.

Responding to a call attention notice, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan categorically rejected the rumours regarding curtailing the retirement age of the government employees from 60 to 55 years. He said that there is no proposal under consideration to reduce the retirement age.

The House will now meet again at 4:00pm on Monday.