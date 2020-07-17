3 martyred, 7 injured in cross-border firing from Afghanistan

BAJAUR: At least three Pakistanis were martyred and seven others got injured in cross-border firing from Afghanistan in Bajaur on Friday.

According to the initial reports, three Pakistani residents were martyred in firing from Afghanistan, while seven others including two security forces personnel sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

In 2017, with an aim to improve the security situation in the country, Pakistan had commenced the fencing of the entire border with Afghanistan. The measures have been taken to improve along the Pak-Afghan border in line with directives of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pakistan Army and Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides fences, are also constructing new border posts to improve surveillance and defense. A secure boundary area is common interest of both countries, and a well coordinated boundary security mechanism is essential for enduring peace and stability.