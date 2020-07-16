Sindh extends province-wide lockdown till Aug 15

KARACHI: The Sindh government has extended a province-wide lockdown enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus until Aug 15.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said the lockdown was being extended to “protect the lives of people”.

He further said that following standard operating procedures (SOPs) was the need of the time, adding that it was “important that SOPs are strictly followed in mosques, offices and bazaars“.

Shah said that marriage halls would remain closed and public gatherings would be banned during this time.