Sherry Rehman demands resignation of Aviation Minister, officials

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Sherry Rehman has said that after two hours of solid questioning, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and aviation minister’s statements were found to be different.

Addressing the media after attending the meeting of Aviation Committee on Thursday she said that it is alarming that no one is taking responsibility for anything while the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) remains grounded.

Commenting on the fake degree scandal, the senator stated, “There is no certainty if the licences are fake or genuine as they have been making contradictory statements since day one. Today, we do not even know who is actually investigating this issue. It is shocking that no one is ready to take responsibility. For the last 15 months, we were requesting the federal government to scrutinise all of this but the federal government conveniently disregarded our concerns.”

“The government is giving the wrong impression that the minister has satisfied the committee. When in fact the entire Civil Aviation Division and the aviation minister were not able to satisfy anyone, nor could they match their statements,” she added.

“After this meeting I do not see any hope from them. I do not think they can stabilise PIA. Who is responsible for our pilots and PIA’s downgrading? Do they have any action plan? We have not been given any clarification. Even we knew there is an issue which needs to be resolved but what did they do instead nothing,” she further said.

Highlighting the Roosevelt Hotel issue, the senator said, “The explanation offered for the sale of the Roosevelt Hotel is flimsy and pointless. The claim in committee is that the sale of a profitable hotel was only made after Covid-19 onset, in anticipation of reduced business and profits, whereas the task force to sell it was made in 2019.”