Shehbaz gets extension in interim bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday extended the interim bail earlier granted to National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif till July 23.

The court accepted the PML-N president’s plea seeking the same and agreed to postpone the hearing of the case as the defense was not present.

Speaking to media after his appearance, the PML-N president said he was feeling unwell due to his illness. “I came because I respect the courts. Politics is being played at my expense,” he said.

During the last hearing on July 7, Shehbaz’s counsel Amjad Pervez had told the court that the PML-N leader had tested negative for the virus.

“Shehbaz Sharif is 69-year-old and his antibodies test is necessary,” said Tarar, the other counsel for the PML-N president. He added that people after recovering from the virus witnessed pain for five more days, adding that his client has also complained of the same.

Tarar had requested the court to extend the bail granted to Shehbaz for three more weeks as the lawyers wanted their client to appear before the court himself.

The court had adjourned the hearing and gave time to the lawyers to consult their client and take instructions from him.