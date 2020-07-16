Saying goodbye to Pakistan: Istvan Szabo – outgoing Hungarian ambassador

LAHORE: When one arrives for the first time in a foreign country, the first impressions stay in his memory for a lifetime. This happened to us when we, my wife Emília and I arrived at the old Benazir Bhutto Airport in Islamabad sometime during the early morning hours on 1st September 2012. We did not know that our stay would last for 8 years. We felt the heat and humidity, the unique scents and the noises of busy traffic.

Since then we have had fantastic experiences, exciting and interesting work, many unforgettable, adventurous trips inside the country and most importantly we have made numerous new friendships. As years were passing, we realized that Pakistan slowly became a part of our heart, feelings and thoughts as a second home.

Returning to Islamabad from our yearly vacations from Hungary were always pleasant and relaxing and not just going back to your working place with the bad taste in your mouth that holiday is over, so we used to say: we go back home.

Having been the representative of a small, distant European country like Hungary in the huge, extremely diverse Pakistan, was not only a challenge but also pride. We were motivated and decided that we try to show as much about our culture, history, art as possible and present our values and attractions. Islamabad, Lahore or Karachi are the hubs of different social and business events. These were the priority of big cities where we had most of our activities.

‘Bring the people closer to each other’ is the mission of a diplomat. We were helped by lots of local contributors in our efforts. Individuals or the Pakistani-Hungarian Friendship Association and of course our colleagues at the Embassy. Emília with her brilliant organizing skills and previous cultural experiences was always the driving force behind these events. My whole Embassy staff, Hungarians and Pakistanis were constantly providing their utmost support and expertise to realize our goals. A lot of thanks to them.

I can proudly list a few achievements realized during our stay: yearly cultural events, very colourful national day receptions (rather differing from the standard cake cutting ceremonies), classical and folk musical evenings, art exhibitions, performances of a Pakistani-Hungarian Rock Band, lectures, great sports events or programs with our mountaineers.

On top of all, Hungary offers an outstandingly valuable contribution to the development of our long-term relationship with Pakistan in the field of education. Our Government’s scholarship program makes it possible for 200 Pakistani students yearly to continue their studies free of charge in Hungarian higher educational institutions.

We also have to emphasize the important role of our largest company MOL, which has been investing in the Pakistani energy industry in the field of exploration and production since 1999. The successful operation of MOL Pakistan during the last 20 years is the model of mutually beneficial cooperation.

We have discovered a lot of hidden treasures and common cultural, historical heritage between our countries. We tried to follow the footsteps, the traces of great Hungarian orientalists, artists, historians, educationalists who lived and worked in this part of the world centuries ago. Taking stock of this rich legacy was a unique experience and a great motivating force. These are the solid bridge stones connecting the small Hungary to the big Pakistan. Our duty is to preserve these stones and reinforce them for future generations.

We want to say THANK YOU for all what we learned from the Pakistani people: the world-famous hospitality, the great philanthropic activities, the strong solidarity within the families and friends, the respect for the elderly and your great cuisine.

Unfortunately, Covid-19 prevented us from saying proper farewell as we planned. This is why we decided to say goodbye through social media.

Leaving Pakistan is not easy. Leaving behind good friends and pleasant memories is always difficult. Yet we are leaving with the conviction of what we have done was right and contributed to bringing our people closer to each other.

See you soon Dear Pakistani Friends!

We wish You prosperity and peace! Unity, Faith, and Discipline!

István Szabó and Emilia Szabó,

Outgoing Ambassador of Hungary and wife.