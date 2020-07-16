﻿ No electricity for constituents: Aamir Liaquat to submit resignation to Imran | Pakistan Today

KARACHI: Aamir Liaquat Husain, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MP from Karachi, has decided to submit his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan over prolonged unannounced power outages in the metropolis.

Husain, in a tweet posted on Thursday, said that he cannot endure the suffering of the people of Karachi in general and his constituents in particular.

He also announced that he has asked for a meeting with the prime minister to submit his resignation.

K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Moonis Alvi on Wednesday put the blame on the National Power Policy, 2013, saying the outages were a result of power theft.

“Even in areas with extremely high levels of power theft, cumulative loadshed hours do not exceed eight hours,” he had said, adding that the load shedding schedules were uploaded to the KE website daily and SMS sent to all customers registered with 8119 SMS service.



