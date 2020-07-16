LHC stays imposition of 17pc sales tax on flour

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued a stay order against the Punjab government’s decision to impose a 17 percent sales tax on flour.

During the hearing, the plaintiff informed Justice Shahid Karim that, according to business rules and regulations, a sales tax cannot be imposed on flour.

The millers said the provincial government is making efforts to reduce flour price on one hand and imposing a tax on the other, which they said was dishonest practice. They requested the court to nullify the government’s decision.

The LHC approved the petition for hearing while issuing a stay order against the imposition of sales tax.