Justice Isa’s wife questions agencies’ role in cleric’s abusive video in affidavit

ISLAMABAD: Cerina Isa, the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, raising multiple questions pertaining to the suo motu case against the Rawalpindi-based cleric Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza, who is accused of hurling abuses and threat at the judge.

In her affidavit, Isa claimed that the manner in which the matter had been dealt with “confirms that a more direct method to remove her husband has now been planned”.

She questioned the late registration of the FIR, saying she was told to wait for formal approval from the Ministry of Interior. Isa wondered if every FIR registered across the country gets the nod of the ministry first.

Isa claimed that despite reporting the crime to the police on June 26, the FIA, in its record, stated to receive the complaint six days later on June 29. She further said that FIA only registered the complaint after it learnt of the Supreme Court taking up the matter.

She noticed that the agency did not ask the “terrorist” his motive for making the abusive video and wondered whether it was being “overly-protective”.

Isa claimed that the terrorists were being protected from the heavy hand of the law without further elaborating on her assertion.

She said to have learnt through Youtube that the cleric, who hurled abuses at the judge, was treated at the Supreme Court, where he had come to attend the hearing in the case against him, with a cup of tea.

Isa, whose husband is accused of being in possession of undeclared properties in the United Kingdom in the names of wife and children, questioned the singling out of her husband from 17 judges of the Supreme Court, wondering if this was a coincidence. It merits a mention here that the presidential reference against Justice Isa was based on undeclared foreign properties his family owned.

Suspecting that the suo motu case was the continuation of the Justice Isa reference, Isa wondered why were Abdul Waheed Dogar, who had filed complained against the judge to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and Mirza Shahzad Akbar, special assistant to the prime minister on accountability, not questioned.

Wondering if the Inter-Services Intelligence chief was questioned in this regard, she asked whether the intelligence agencies conducted any inquiry into the matter.

She also complained about her copy of the FIR not being provided to her despite the passage of over three weeks.