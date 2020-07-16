Housing scandal: NAB summons Khawaja Asif today

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday in Sialkot’s Kent View Housing Society scandal.

The anti-graft watchdog has asked the PML-N stalwart to appear before the NAB office tomorrow (Friday) at 11 am along with the relevant documents.

The anti-corruption watchdog has summoned Asif after he failed to satisfy the joint investigation team when being questioned about the housing scheme scandal in the last appearance on July 3.