Govt expanding scope of Ehsaas cash assistance, Nishtar says

ISLAMABAD: Dr Sania Nishtar, the special assistant to the prime minister on social protection and poverty alleviation, has announced that the scope of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme was being expanded and the budget has been increased from Rs144 billion to Rs203 billion.

Addressing a press conference alongside Minister for Information Shibli Faraz, Nishtar said that now around half of the country’s population would benefit from the government’s social protection programme.

“I am also happy to tell you that the programme is also being acknowledged internationally. Our government has the honour of introducing the biggest social protection programme, in the shortest amount of time,” she added.

Nishtar added that cash handouts were still being given, and wouldn’t stop until all the beneficiaries are paid.