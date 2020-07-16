CPEC projects’ completion guarantee for economic activity, jobs creation: Asad Qaiser

–NA speaker says Pak-Afghan PFG to help strengthening bilateral relations and trade



ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects are a guarantee for generating economic activity and creating job opportunities in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mehmood Khan called who called on him in Parliament House on Thursday. Various issues of mutual interest and development in the KP came under discussion during the meeting.

The speaker, while commending the performance of the KP government during the Covid-19 catastrophe, said that the provincial government very effectively provided relief to the public earnestly following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Covid-19 had disturbed the socio-economic pattern around the world and Pakistan was not an exception. He said that PM Imran had envisioned Pakistan a truly democratic, progressive and welfare state.

Qaiser said that the completion of the CPEC related projects in the province especially the establishment of industrial zones would generate economic activity besides job creation for the Covid-19 affected people.

He also apprised the chief minister about the establishment of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group and its task forces for encouraging people-to-people contacts and collaboration in Industrial, trade and economic sectors.

He said that the parliament would play its role in bringing Pakistan and Afghanistan closer since both the nations had shared history, culture and socio-economic interests.

CM Khan appreciated the speaker’s concern for the welfare of the needy and the poor. He said that following the vision of premier, his government was working diligently for welfare of masses. He commended the speaker for his initiative of strengthening Pak-Afghan relations.

He also said that his government would provide maximum assistance for exploiting the trade potential between both the countries. He added that CPEC was projected to change the fortune the people of Pakistan. He further said that industrial zones being established in KP were being provided maximum assistance for making them functional within stipulated timelines.