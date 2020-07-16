Covid-19 recovery rate in KP reaches 71pc: Bangash

–Says positive cases ratio drops to 15pc from 25pc



PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) on Information and Local Government, Kamran Khan Bangash has said that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the province has reached 71 per cent while positive cases rate has come down from 25 per cent to 15 per cent.

Kamran Khan Bangash expressed these views while briefing the media at Directorate of Information and Public Relations on Thursday.

The CM’s aide said that coronavirus cases were on the rise during the last two months but now due to the steps taken by the KP government as well as the health department and people’s cooperation, the number of corona patients is decreasing day by day.

He said that the provincial government has provided timely medical facilities to coronavirus patients. He said that the manner in which the entire nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan fought the coronavirus pandemic is commendable and the whole nation deserves praise.

“Doctors, nurses and paramedics staff are our frontline heroes who are risking their lives to provide medical care to patients,” Bangash added. He said that Focal Person of the Prime Minister for Covid-19 Dr Faisal Sultan, and

Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Ijaz Shah have appreciated the steps taken against Covid-19 by the KP government and expressed satisfaction over the situation so far.

He said that the helpline 1700 has got a positive response from the public. He said that a large number of people are not only getting information and help regarding Covid-19 but are also getting guidance on other issues.

Bangash said that since April 2020, the helpline service has received more than 274,000 calls in which 136,239 people have received information and help about coronavirus. He said that the opposition parties have tried to misguide the public about the KP government’s performance but the people are aware of the positive and sincere steps taken by the government for curbing coronavirus.

“The coronavirus epidemic is not over yet and the fight is still going on. So, observe social distance during Eidul Azha so that our hard work and care is not wasted,” he added.

He said that in order to protect the people, the government has closed specific hotspots as part of a strategy, adding smart lockdown has yielded good results.

He said that smart lockdown was carried out in 18 different areas across the province on Wednesday last, adding that so far smart lockdown has been implemented in 144 affected areas across the province and the number of affected people in these areas is 378,687 while 3,614 houses have been isolated there.

Talking about the Information and Public Relations Department, he said that it will be modernised and staff would be trained accordingly.