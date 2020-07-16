Centre urges provinces to ensure public adherence to SOPs on Eid

–Umar says Covid-19 cases declining due to precautionary measures, not reduction in tests



–PM’s aide says 60,000 health workers trained to handle coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Asad Umar has urged the provincial governments to ensure public adherence to precautionary measures during Eidul Azha to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting here at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday, the minister said that necessary steps should be taken for holding cattle markets. The minister warned that any carelessness in observance of precautionary measures during Eidul Azha may lead to a fresh spike in coronavirus cases.

He said that public health and their protection is the top priority of the government. Sharing data of the coronavirus tests and cases, Umar said 23,403 average Covid-19 tests were conducted from June 1 to 15 while the number of tests from July 1 to 15 was 22,969. He said that average coronavirus cases from June 1 to 15 were 5,056 while their number in the corresponding period in July was 3,097.

The minister said that the number of Covid-19 cases declined due to people’s better attitude regarding precautionary measures and administrative measures, including smart lockdown; not because of reduction in tests.

Separately, in a tweet, Umar said that there has been a decline in coronavirus cases in the country primarily due to a nearly 60 per cent reduction in positivity. He said that some people are saying that cases are down only due to testing reduction. The minister explained that if the positivity rate had been over 22 per cent, which was in mid-June, the 24,262 tests done a day before would have resulted in 5,500 cases, but the actual number of cases was 2,145.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that health workers are rendering exemplary services and reduction in the number of new coronavirus cases in the country is due to their commitment to the cause.

In a statement, he said that under the “We Care” initiative, more than 60,000 health workers belonging to all the four provinces, the federal capital, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) have already completed their training. He said that protection of healthcare workers is the top priority of the government as they deal with the coronavirus situation on the front line.

He said despite limited resources, the government has given top priority to the protection of healthcare workers and its initiatives in this regard are being appreciated across the world. The special assistant appealed to the people to follow the guidelines announced on the occasion of Eidul Azha.