Balochistan govt appeals to public to follow SOPs on Eid to avoid new wave

QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Thursday appealed to the public to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for curbing the spread of Covid-19 during Eidul Azha to avoid a possible surge in cases.

Addressing reporters, Shahwani said that people did not follow SOPs during Eidul Fitr despite instructions from the government which led to an 80 percent increase in the country’s cases. Therefore, people must show greater responsibility this time around, he said.

“The elderly and children are not allowed to enter cattle markets. We have appointed special magistrates [to ensure implementation]. Sanitisers and masks will be used and one metre of social distancing will be ensured.”

The spokesperson said that a minimum distance of two metres would be maintained during Eid prayers and gatherings. He added that the government would disinfect mosques and warned that strict action will be taken against those violating SOPs.