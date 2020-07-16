Another cabinet, bureaucratic reshuffle on the cards

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to go for another cabinet reshuffle in next few months while federal and provincial bureaucrats have also been warned to show performance, asking them to improve functioning or be ready for implications.

Sources told this scribe that PM Imran looks focused on improvement in government functioning and he was ready to show the door to non-performers irrespective of their political weightage and close connections with the power corridors.

“It seems as if the prime minister believes that non-performing ministers and senior bureaucrats may cost him his political career. So, PM Imran looks determined to send non-performing ministers and officials home. For this, he himself looks busy these days to set an example for others. In past few weeks, foreign direct investment has increased. Only projects worth $11 billion have been initiated,” an informed source told Pakistan Today on the condition of anonymity.

Sources said that a clear message has also been sent to the Punjab government to ensure good governance and improve performance otherwise Punjab chief minister or provincial cabinet would see a major reshuffle.

When asked to comment on a possible replacement for Usman Buzdar if the prime minister decides to bring a new face, an informed source said that it was premature to comment.

“Among the names taking rounds, I think no one would replace Buzdar. Keep in mind that no NAB affectee can be named as Punjab chief minister. The entire emphasis of the political and military leadership is on accountability,” the source said.

Sources said that Punjab Chief Minister Bazdar and cabinet members have been given special instructions to improve the performance of the provincial government in the next few months. They said that Buzdar has also been asked to resolve reservations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and its coalition partners, especially the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), who are important in political terms.

According to sources, the reports of huge sums of money allegedly collected for transfers and postings of senior bureaucrats in Punjab which actually have made the prime minister angry. They said that that is why the chief minister’s brother had to hold a press conference recently and to make it clear that his family had nothing to do with such money transactions.

They added that in case of failure in performance, PM Imran has decided to adopt a ruthless scrutiny and make surprising changes in the federal and Punjab cabinets in which even big names can be affected. They further said if PM Imran can take action against Jahangir Khan Tareen, there would be no exception for others.

According to another PTI leader, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Planning Minister Asad Umar have been urging the prime minister to take strict action against non-performing lot while Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has been supporting ruthless accountability.

On the other hand, PTIs ministers, including Murad Saeed, Shehryar Afridi and Ali Mohammad Khan, have been urging the prime minister not to compromise further to ensure good governance, eradication of corruption, relief to the common man and merit under the PTI manifesto.

A source said that a major issue for Imran Khan is to draw a parity between his elected and non-elected advisers, special assistants.

“An effective group within the party does not like PM Imran’s defence of unelected government officials. The group, which claims to be the prime minister’s benefactor, argues that defending the unelected and business government officials could damage the prime minister’s reputation and cause political damage to the PTI,” the source added.

In this context, sources said, it is clear that there is no minus-one thinking within the party but the entire party and parliamentarians are united under the leadership of the premier. The Jahangir Tareen group has assured the prime minister its full support, which has brought stability and confidence to PM Imran and the federal government, sources added.

Sources said that the premier has also received complaints of financial irregularities from federal and provincial ministers, special advisers, on the basis of which information advisers to the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments have been dismissed. PM Imran’s message of zero tolerance has been given to the ministers and government officials involved in financial irregularities, sources added.

Minister for Information Shibli Fraz did not respond for a comment despite repeated attempts.