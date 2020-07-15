Pak Positive! Diamer-Bhasha Dam becomes most inaugurated dam in world

Amidst all the bad news comes a bit of refreshing change as the Diamer-Bhasha Dam has become the most inaugurated dam in the world.

On wednesday, PM Imran Khan, while inaugurating the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, said that it was a historic decision to construct the project that will be the “third biggest dam in the history of Pakistan”.

The dam was also approved and inaugurated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2014, where he hoped the dam will help solve the energy shortfalls in the country.

It was also inaugurated by former president General Pervez Musharraf in 2006, where he prayed it would spell an end to the loadshedding in the country.

Given the cost overruns associated by such large projects and the evolving consensus on how diminutive the relative returns (hydel electric, irrigation or flood control) are that mega dams yield, engineers are saying the target of the highest cost per MAF, MW is also very much achievable.

Fingers crossed, Pakistan!