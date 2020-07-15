Obituary – Nadeem A Mumtaz

LAHORE: The owner of Lahore’s iconic Fazaldin & Sons pharmacy on The Mall and a stalwart of the city’s modern social milieu, Nadeem A Mumtaz, passed away of Covid-19 related complications early on Wednesday, a day after his birthday. He was in his seventies.

Known for his flamboyant personality, Nadeem Mumtaz was a well-respected presence in different circles of Lahore, with deep-rooted ties and friendships in every corner of the city. His passing was met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from friends, family, and the many people whose lives he affected in his lifetime.

His family migrated from India after the partition in 1947, after which his grandfather set up a pharmacy that would become Fazaldin & Sons on Mall road, the city’s most famous drug store. Nadeem Mumtaz embraced Lahore completely, going to Punjab University where he would meet his future wife, Qudsia Mumtaz. The couple would go on to have five children, four sons and a daughter, with whom they would build a home and live the remainder of their lives in Garden Town.

A well-known lover of the arts and the finer things in life, he was also a prodigious foodie, equally comfortable eating high-end as he was exploring more traditional Lahori cuisine. Full of infectious charm, good wit, and joy, he famously dressed true to himself, in vibrant colours with his bold waistcoats remembered fondly by those who knew him.

Perhaps most noticeable in the grief and condolences that followed his passing have been the acknowledgements of his charitable and helpful nature. Known for going out of his way for anyone that came to him for any assistance, his kindness was a hallmark of who he was as a person.

From opening his pharmacy at odd hours or going far and wide trying to acquire unavailable medicines people needed, his helpfulness will not be forgotten. Charitable and big-hearted, he was known for never turning any requests down, and for not having the word no in his vocabulary.

His wife Qudssia and him were a prominent and sociable couple that stayed connected with their vast network of friends and associates. He was of the now quickly dwindling generation of Pakistanis that were supposed to build this country. A gentleman of the old school, his extravagance, flamboyance and love for life and people was constantly complimented by his empathy, grace, humility and kindness.

Nadeem A Mumtaz cut a mighty figure, one whose loss is the country’s. With his passing marking an ever darkening moment in where we stand as a country. His five children have the heavy duty of carrying on their father’s legacy, but for now, the city of Lahore has become a little less kinder and brighter.