Number of recoveries higher than new virus infections: Yasmin

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that number of people defeating the virus and recovering from the disease is higher than the number of new infections.

She said this while addressing a ceremony here at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) wherein a delegation of Rotary International Pakistan led by District Governor Nominee Adnan Saboor Rohaila and comprising Nosherwan Khalil Khan, District Chair Community Service, Coordinator for Rawalpindi, and representatives of Rotary Clubs of Rawalpindi handed over PPE kits (100), N95 masks (250) and gloves (400 pairs) to the provincial health minister.

The provincial minister appreciated the efforts of Rotary International amid Covid-19. She said that coronavirus patients are receiving the best medical treatment at government hospitals in Punjab.

She said that Covid-19 cases are continuously decreasing due to doctors’ day and night hard work. She added, “Due to the hard work of our doctors, we are witnessing a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 patients.”

She lauded the Rotary initiative and said, “With the help of the community we will defeat this pandemic. Our doctors, paramedics and health workers have played a marvellous job against Covid-19 and we are indebted to their services.”

Adnan Saboor Rohaila in his brief remarks said that Rotary has always been on the front line in providing relief to masses during natural disasters and pandemics. The purpose of this donation is to appreciate doctors and present a big salute to their efforts in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Nosherwan Khalil Khan said, “Through community support, we can meet the challenge of coronavirus and through SOPs, we can defeat this pandemic.