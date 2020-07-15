Matric results to be announced as scheduled, BISE chairman says

LAHORE: Laying the fear of any delay in the announcement of the result of the annual matriculation examination, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Wednesday said that the results will be announced as per the schedule.

Chairman of BISE Lahore Professor Riaz Ahmed Hashmi, through a statement, said that the marking process of answer sheets of more than 240,000 students is going on speedily.

Prof Hashmi said that 23 centres have been set up in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib for marking of the answer sheets. The observance of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), devised by the Punjab government, has been fully ensured in the centres.

According to the statement, CCTV cameras have also been installed at these centres to ensure complete transparency.