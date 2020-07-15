FIA arrests suspected Indian spy on terror charges

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in targetted killings and bombings at the behest of Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

According to FIA, the suspect, identified as Zafar Khan, is a staffer at the Karachi Fire Department. As per details, Khan had been in India for 14 months where he received training to make bombs and use modern weapons.

The agency also arrested two more suspects who are money changers by profession and part of RAW’s sleeper cell in Karachi. The two allegedly sent undisclosed amount of money to anti-state elements through hawala and hundi.

“Airports across the country have been informed about their accomplices,” an FIA official said, adding that laptops, mobile phones and weapons were recovered from their possession. A case has also been registered against the suspects, he said.