Court to indict Zardari in water supply reference via video link

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday decided to indict former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the Thatta water supply reference via video link.

The court on Tuesday had announced to indict him in the reference, which is an offshoot of the mega fake bank accounts case, on August 4.

As the hearing resumed on Wednesday, the counsel for Zardari informed the court that the former president has excused himself from appearing in person due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. To which, Accountability Judge Azam Khan decided to conduct the future hearings through video link and directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till Aug 4, summoning Zardari and the other accused on the next hearing.