PM Imran orders crackdown on wheat hoarders

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to launch a crackdown on elements involved in wheat hoarding across the country.

This was decided at a high-level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the adequate supply of wheat and flour to the people across the country and prices.

The prime minister directed the provincial chief secretaries to continue the policy of zero tolerance against adulteration and to not make any concessions in this regard. He directed the chief secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan to ensure complete prevention of wheat smuggling.

He directed that comprehensive administrative measures should be taken to further improve inter-provincial coordination and ensure equitable prices of wheat and flour across the country.

The premier directed the chief secretary of Sindh to finalise the wheat release policy in the province as soon as possible keeping in view last year’s experience.

He directed that the plan for implementation of the decision to import wheat to meet the future needs of wheat and flour be finalised as soon as possible.

The chief secretary of Punjab apprised the meeting that a 20-kg bag of flour is being provided at Rs860 across the province. He said that the Punjab government is releasing 18,000 tons of wheat on daily basis to ensure ample availability of wheat.

The chief secretary of KP briefed the meeting on steps taken to prevent wheat smuggling.