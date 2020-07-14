Despite the hardships and wellness endangerments, millions of indispensable frontline workers continue to do their job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They work hard day and night for people who are suffering from grievous covid-19 pandemic, even though they leave their children, instead of that they are still serving the populace.

These hardworking heroes are keeping Pakistanis fed, Picking up their rubbish, supplying them life-saving medicines, delivering their foodstuffs and packages, cooking their food, cleaning their hospitals, protecting for those who are most vulnerable and holding us safe-often while earning low salary and few profits.

They are all doctors, nurses, police, the Army, etc.

I have no words to describe their hard work.

They are all doctors, nurses, police, the Army, etc.

I have no words to describe their hard work.

My red salute to our frontline heroes.

Arsal Kalhoro

Mirokhan