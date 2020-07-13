‘Phuppo ki Talaash’ – Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar begins writing screenplay for Pakistani remake of Dark

LAHORE – Renowned writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has been signed as the screenwriter for the upcoming Pakistani remake of Dark, The Dependent has reliably learnt.

Sources within the production team reveal that Qamar has been asked to adopt the screenplay keeping Pakistani sensibilities in mind while exploring the ‘unique family situations’ in Dark.

Last week, The Dependent had reported that Humayun Saeed has been finalised in the lead role, in what was then tentatively entitled Andhera. However, sources now confirm that following Khalil Qamar’s insistence the show will be called ‘Phuppo ki Talaash’

“A long shortlist of names included Meray Paas Time Ho, Kaaf Kahnwald, Winden Nahi Jaungi and Pyaaray Jonas. However, a consensus was reached on Phuppo Ki Talaash,” confirmed a member of the production team while talking to The Dependent.

“Khalil saab, offers a unique forte merging global ideas within the local culture. I think Phuppo ki Talaash offers a unique challenge, which only someone of his pedigree can tackle,” the producer added.

Sources close to Khalil Qamar reveal that he has completely immersed himself in the Dark universe and has totally dedicated himself to the remake.

“Oh you shut up!” Qamar told the confused voices in his head trying to make sense of show in the middle of the third episode of the first season, eyewitnesses confirm.