Besides the debate on how to control COVID-19, the other recent debate in the country these days is the construction of a temple in Islamabad.

As the construction work on temple began in Islamabad recently, religious fanatics went at the site of temple and broke the wall which was initially built as a mark of temple foundation.

Religious leaders and scholars have registered their strong protest against building of temple in Islamabad. Some are of the opinion that they are not against building of temple but why government of Pakistan is paying the construction expenses of temple from exchequer’s money?

According to these religious leaders and scholars, the money in government treasury is the tax money of Muslims and should not be used for construction of temple for Hindus.

If this is how the religious leaders and scholars of this country are looking at it, let me remind them that government recently built religious place for Sikhs in Kartarpur. Why no one raised any objection at that time? Probably because the construction of Kartarpur corridor was announced by someone in uniform? And the construction of temple for Hindus has been announced by an elected government?

For the purpose of record, construction of this temple was announced by the then President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, carry forwarded by Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Both the parties feared backlash from religious parties and never built the temple. The present government of PTI decided to complete the long awaited project.

I have a question for the religious leaders and scholars of this country.

Can a Hindu donate money in the construction of a Mosque? The answer is big No because even Zakat money cannot be used for construction of Mosque.

Now, when government of Pakistan pays money for construction of Mosque or Madressah, the money used from government treasury also include tax money of Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis etc.

How does this money become pure for the construction of Mosque or Madressah? If Pakistan is a Islamic Republic, why we don’t have Shariah in the country? Why are our courts providing justice (if they are providing any) under the law of the British?

Pakistan can only prosper if matters of state and religion are treated separately. I suggest that announcement of temple is made once again but this time by a man in uniform !

RAFIQUE ZAKARIA

Karachi